Baihata Chariali: Woman requests CM to release her son-in-law as her daughter is 9 months pregnant

Baihata Chariali, Feb 3: As the massive crackdown to eradicate child marriage began on Friday in Assam and several people were arrested from different parts of State, a mother-in-law from Baihata Chariali requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release her son-in-law, as her daughter is 9 months pregnant.

The woman further said that they will not make the mistake again with their other child.

The girl who lost her father at a very young age, faced another stressing moment when her mother eloped with another person.

Henceforth, she was taken care by her grandparents who tied her knot at a very young age.