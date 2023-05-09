85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Baihata Chariali: Massive fire breaks out in Bezera

By The Assam Tribune
Baihata Chariali: Massive fire breaks out in Bezera
X

AT Photo

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Baihata Chariali, May 9: A huge fire broke out at Bezera in Baihata Chariali which destroyed a number of business establishments on Monday night.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a short circuit where five shops were gutted causing loss of several lakhs of rupees.

Around eight fire tenders from several parts of the area of the district including Baihata Chariali reached the scene to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, agitated crowd damaged fire brigade vehicle during the incident due to their lack of punctuality and seven people involved in the misdeeds were detained by the police.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Baihata Chariali: Massive fire breaks out in Bezera

Baihata Chariali, May 9: A huge fire broke out at Bezera in Baihata Chariali which destroyed a number of business establishments on Monday night.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a short circuit where five shops were gutted causing loss of several lakhs of rupees.

Around eight fire tenders from several parts of the area of the district including Baihata Chariali reached the scene to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, agitated crowd damaged fire brigade vehicle during the incident due to their lack of punctuality and seven people involved in the misdeeds were detained by the police.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X