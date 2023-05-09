Baihata Chariali: Massive fire breaks out in Bezera

Baihata Chariali, May 9: A huge fire broke out at Bezera in Baihata Chariali which destroyed a number of business establishments on Monday night.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a short circuit where five shops were gutted causing loss of several lakhs of rupees.

Around eight fire tenders from several parts of the area of the district including Baihata Chariali reached the scene to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, agitated crowd damaged fire brigade vehicle during the incident due to their lack of punctuality and seven people involved in the misdeeds were detained by the police.