Baihata Chariali health centre at risk as erosion cuts off vital approach road

Baihata Chariali, Dec 6: The Karara Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM), formerly known as the Karara Health Sub-centre, is battling to serve the locals as erosion of the Radhakuchi Borpukhuri's bank narrowed the only path through which essential amenities are carried to the health centre's premises.

The primary health facility, located on the banks of the Radhakuchi Borpukhuri under the Bihdia BPHC in Kamrup district, serves a population of more than 8,000.

While the residents have expressed satisfaction over the improved services and new facilities provided at the AAM, the deterioration of the approach path poses a critical challenge. Due to the lack of a guard wall, patients visiting the AAM have been facing significant problems. Accessing the toilet and tube-well has also become difficult as the pathway has become very narrow, a conscious citizen of the area stated. The problem magnifies on Wednesdays, when a large number of women and children throng the centre for routine immunization drives.

Concerned citizens of the area emphasized that while the government is actively taking initiatives to renovate the primary health sector, authorities must also prioritize the development and protection of existing infrastructure.

The community fears that without prompt intervention, the AAM s existence is at risk. If the authorities concerned take the initiative to construct a guard wall before the rains, it will protect the AAM from erosion. Otherwise, the increasing erosion of the bank would pose a serious threat to its very existence, the residents warned.