Badruddin Ajmal made totally bogus statements against Congress leadership: Jairam Ramesh

Guwahati, Jan 11: Following remarks made by AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal against the Congress leadership in Assam, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated it as 'the most unacceptable and totally bogus'. He also termed Ajmal's statement as blatantly defamatory.

In a statement issued by Jairam Ramesh, "The Congress and AIUDF fought the last assembly elections as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for the Congress."



He further said that, " After the election results it became very clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Chief Minister of Assam."



Jairam Ramesh said that the two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership.

He also opined that the Chief Minister of Assam and Ajmal have mounted this latest attack.



Lastly, he added that Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties like the AIMIM.

Ramesh has also claimed that he has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA.





