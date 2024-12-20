Badruddin Ajmal advocates peace in Bangladesh, opposes 'One Nation, one Election' policy

Dhubri, Dec 20: Former MP from Dhubri HPC and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday distributed e- rickshaws to 100 divyang persons at an event in Dhubri that was organised by Markazul Ma'Arif, Hojai.

Later, Ajmal said that he is opposed to the 'one nation one election' policy. Sharing his views on the recent developments and turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh, Ajmal revealed that he had written to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs, urging upon them to take steps against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. He expressed his willingness to personally visit Bangladesh as a peace ambassador, aiming to convey a strong message against oppression.

"If necessary, I will go to Bangladesh with a message of peace and demand an end to the persecution of Hindus," said Ajmal. He also asked Bangladesh to maintain peace along the border in the greater interest of the people of both the countries.

Students awarded: Meanwhile, the district administration of Dhubri organised a ceremonial distribution event on Wednesday at the historic Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Field to reward the achievements of 1,197 meritorious students. The students were awarded Scootys and bicycles in recognition of their academic excellence. The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Atul Bora and several other dignitaries, including Dhubri district commissioner Dibakar Nath, chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board Dr Debamoy Sanyal, former Golakganj MLA Ashwini Roy, district president of BJP Prasenjit Dutta, commissioner of the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services Bimal Chand Oswal, and Jibesh Roy, chief executive member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

Altogether 224 boys and 973 girls were felicitated during the ceremony.

Atul Bora, in his address, commended the students for their hard work and encouraged them to strive for further achievements. He emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to supporting education and empowering the youths of the State.