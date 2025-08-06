Back-to-back acts of vandalism at Majuli’s Samaguri Satra rattle artisan community

Majuli, August 6: In yet another disturbing act of cultural desecration, unidentified miscreants have vandalised two traditional masks at the revered Samaguri Satra in Majuli on Tuesday — just weeks after a similar incident was reported on July 24.

The attack has sparked outrage among local artisans, cultural activists, and residents who view the Satra as a vital pillar of Assam’s spiritual and artistic heritage.

Famed globally for its centuries-old Mukha Shilpa (mask-making) tradition, Samaguri Satra attracts thousands of tourists, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts each year. Its handcrafted masks are integral to Assamese theatrical forms such as Bhaona and Rasa Leela.

The repeated targeting of these sacred artefacts within such a short span has shaken the community and reignited calls for stronger protection of the state’s living cultural traditions.

Master craftsman and Padma Shri awardee, Hemchandra Goswami, speaking to the press, expressed his pain, saying that its an "attack on Assam's collective heritage".

“What can I say? I am deeply saddened. This is not just vandalism, it is an attack on a living heritage handed down by our gurujanas. These works are for the community, for society. Miscreants must understand this art is not individual property, it belongs to all. Conflict should have no place when it comes to cultural preservation," he says.

The acclaimed mask maker recounted the incident with visible pain. “They stomped on the masks… it was heartbreaking,” he said, adding that these masks weren’t just art pieces — they represented their livelihood and identity. Around 15–20 families depended on the craft to survive.

“How can someone bring themselves to destroy something made with so much care and devotion?” he asked.

“We don’t see anyone as our enemy. We simply do our work and live peacefully,” he added.

This was, he pointed out, the second time their masks had been desecrated. The community wasn’t seeking revenge, he asserted; only respect for their work, their culture, and their dignity.

Majuli Police have launched a probe into the incident and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, cultural groups have urged the state government to tighten security at satras and heritage sites to protect Assam’s living traditions.