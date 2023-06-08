Baby jumbo dies after falling into well in Assam

Guwahati, June 8: In a heart-wrenching incident, a baby elephant died after it fell into a well in Udalguri district of Assam on Thursday morning.

Reportedly, the jumbo came across the well and attempted to drink water from it when it slipped and fell into the well.

The deceased calf along with its herd strayed out of the jungle in search of food and while returning they came across the well.

Locals discovered the carcass hours later and informed the forest officials immediately upon sighting.

Meanwhile, this is the second incident that occurred within a span of 24 hours in the same area. Earlier on Wednesday morning, another elephant calf had fallen into the well and died while attempting to drink water.