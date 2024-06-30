Baby elephant rescued from Aie River in Chirang

Bongaigaon, June 30: In a dramatic rescue operation on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang, a wild elephant calf was rescued from the Aie River.

The incident unfolded as incessant rains caused the river to swell, sweeping away the elephant calf.

Local residents, along with the Chirang district forest department, swiftly mobilised to aid in the rescue effort.

After a few attempts, they successfully retrieved the stranded calf from the turbulent currents of the Aie River.