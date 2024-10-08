AWU kicks off World Mental Health Awareness Week with engaging events

Guwahati, Oct. 8: In an initiative leading up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Department of Psychology at Assam Women’s University (AWU) inaugurated a daylong event to kick-start the World Mental Health Awareness Week.

This year’s theme, “It is time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” resonated throughout the proceedings.

The event began with a warm welcome from Angshuman Phukan, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology.

Prof. Phukan highlighted the critical role of organisational culture and leadership in addressing the mental health needs of individuals within workplace settings.

Professor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the Vice Chancellor of AWU and Chief Guest at the event, highlighted how transparency and consistency are indispensable traits of successful leadership.

She noted that such leadership is crucial for creating a healthy and competitive environment that enables individuals to achieve self-actualisation.

Dr. Kalyani Kalita, Assistant Professor at the School of Business, Assam Kaziranga University, served as the invited speaker for the event.

She elaborated on the intricacies of organizational culture, stressing on the importance of accommodating individual differences and aspirations while aligning them with the organization's goals.

Tapan Kr. Gohain, the Registrar of AWU, during his address, stressed on the importance of self-reflection as an important step toward fostering gratitude and inclusivity.

He underscored that these qualities are essential for nurturing a harmonious and productive work environment.

The formal proceedings were followed by an engaging street play performance on the campuses of both Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and AWU.

Performed by students from the Department of Psychology, the street play served as part of an outreach programme aimed at raising awareness about mental health.

Additionally, various interactive mood boards were installed across the AWU campus to encourage passers-by to engage with the theme of mental health awareness.