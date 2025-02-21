Avijit Kro files nomination for KAAC Deputy Chairman position

Diphu, Feb 21: Chinthong Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), Avijit Kro, on Friday submitted his nomination paper for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Kro formally handed over his nomination paper to Michael Timung, Joint Secretary I/c Legislative, KAAC, with MAC Phenpiga Rengma and MAC Kadom Terangpi as the proposer and seconder.

Notably, no other elected representatives have filed nominations for the Deputy Chairman position yet, making Kro the likely choice for the position.

Kro was accompanied by Chairman, KAAC, Raju Tisso, KAAC, CEM Tuliram Ronghang, MP Amarsing Tisso, along with several other EMs and MACs during the nomination process.

Expressing confidence in Kro's leadership, CEM Tuliram Ronghang said, "As of now, only one nomination paper has been filed from Chinthong Member of the Autonomous Council. Avijit Kro has consistently worked for the welfare of the people. He also has been vocal about eradicating child labour even before entering politics."

The Deputy Chairman seat had remained vacant since last October 2024, following the untimely demise of MAC Ajit Dey, who represented the Howraghat MAC constituency.

Dey was a prominent political figure who played a crucial role in establishing the BJP in Karbi Anglong. Throughout his tenute, he worked closely with leaders such as former BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee president Arun Terang and former KAAC Executive Member Ratan Teron. He was instrumental in strengthening the party's presence in the region. He also served as the general secretary of the BJP Karbi Anglong District Committee, East.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is the administrative body that governs Karbi Anglong, ensuring regional autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The Deputy Chairman plays a key role in assisting the KAAC Chairman and CEM in legislative functions and policy decisions.