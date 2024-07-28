Author lands in legal trouble for snake killing in Assam

Barpeta, July 28: Renowned yet controversial writer Ismail Hussain has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly killing a snake and encouraging others to do the same.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Hussain at the Howly Police Station in Barpeta district by snake conservationist Pranjit Rajbongshi.



According to the complaint, Hussain killed a non-venomous snake at the premises of an engineering institute in Jorhat and shared the incident on social media. Rajbongshi, who filed the FIR, has demanded Hussain's arrest and appropriate punishment for the act of killing the snake and for allegedly instigating others to harm snakes.



“Every living being has the right to live. Violating this right and provoking people to kill snakes is a crime,” Rajbongshi stated. He has called for Hussain's arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act.



The incident involving killing the snake has sparked outrage among nature lovers and conservationists across the state.



Many have expressed shock that a well-known literary figure would engage in such behaviour and publicly promote it on social media platforms.



Hussain's actions have reignited debates about wildlife conservation and the responsibility of public figures in promoting environmental awareness.

