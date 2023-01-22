AUS inaugurates astronomical observatory on 30th foundation Day

Silchar, Jan 22: The 30th Foundation Day celebration of Assam University Silchar began on Saturday amidst various activities. Among the manifold activities, the inauguration of the Astronomical Observatory was dedicated to Indian Astronomical genius Aryabhatta at the Department of Physics by Dr Kalachand Sain, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, in the presence of Dr Md Giashuddin Miah, the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Bangladesh and Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University.

Dr Himadri Shekhar Das, Proctor of the University and a faculty of the Department of Physics informed that the observatory has a 14 inch celestron telescope which gives an advantage of scientific observation and research work alongside making the facility available for public to come and gaze the stars.

Dr Das further said that with the new gadget, students, researchers, images of the stars and astronomical objects could be captured and also informed about an exhibition with the images in the coming days as well.

Prof B Indrajit Sharma, HoD Department of Physics informed that the man behind such an observatory here is Prof Ashok Sen, a senior faculty of the department and it is a dream come true moment for him. Prof Ashok Sen, while sharing his emotions before the gathering thanked Prof Rajive Mohan Pant for augmenting the necessary works to make the dream come true about which they were waiting for 23 long years.

Students from Saint Capitanio Senior Secondary School attended the inaugural ceremony of the observatory and interacted with the dignitaries.

Besides, the university also signed another MoU with Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University Bangladesh over which the vice chancellor Dr Md Giashuddin Miah said that students and faculty of both the universities can enhance the knowledge resources through various exchange programmes.



Prof Rajive Mohan Pant narrated the achievements and performances made by the university and said that the university in its 30th year is going from strength to strength towards excelsior.

A 20 minute documentry on Assam University at 30: From Stones to Milestones, directed by Dr SM Alfarid Hussain and produced by the Department of Mass Communication was screened on the ocassion.



The first day of the three day Foundation Day celebrations witnessed presence of students academicians and even people from the vicinity to have a look at the various activities and art and cultural expositions exhibited at the Netaji Mancha premises.

