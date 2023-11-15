Atul Bora gets death threat on social media; Assam DGP directs CID to probe

Guwahati, Nov 15: Following a death threat received on social media, where a user threatened to plant a bomb in the quarter of Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to initiate legal proceedings against the responsible individual on Tuesday.

This comes after a Facebook user, Pranash Shandilya, claiming to be a member of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), posted on the comments section of a regional news portal saying that a plan was hatched to plant a bomb in the quarters of Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora, who holds the portfolios of agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of the Assam Accord, border protection and development.

“Atul bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nethake ee,” (A bomb has been planted in Atul Bora’s quarter. We are doing this from ULFA. He won’t stay alive for long) the comment reads, however, after the incident grabbed attention of the people as well as the police, the user deleted the comment and changed his Facebook profile name.

After the incident came to light, Assam DGP GP Singh directed the CID to register a criminal case against the user and take lawful action against him.

“Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action. No such threat would be accepted against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity,” DGP Singh’s post on X reads.

