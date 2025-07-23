Atul Bora flags Assam’s dry spell to Centre; says Union Minister likely to visit soon

Guwahati, July 23: Amid a worsening dry spell across several districts of Assam, state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Tuesday to brief him about the emerging drought-like situation and seek necessary support.

Bora, who was joined by officials from the Assam Agriculture Department, described the meeting as “fruitful”, adding that key representatives from both Central and state agencies participated in the discussions.

“The Ministry has assured us of full support, and we are hopeful that many of the challenges Assam is currently facing will be addressed. The Union Minister has also agreed to visit the state soon,” Bora said.

Bora’s visit to the national capital, however, was not limited to official drought-related consultations.

The AGP chief also called on BJP national president JP Nadda in what he termed a “courtesy call”. The meeting has triggered speculation within political circles, especially with crucial elections approaching.

The visit also comes at a time when the AGP is facing internal unrest in districts such as Majuli and Kamrup (Rural), where party conventions have seen public spats and growing dissent among cadres.

Responding to the developments, Bora said, “I haven’t taken stock of the full situation yet. Once I do, appropriate action will be taken against those who have breached party discipline.”

He stressed that while the voice of grassroots workers remains vital, no one would be allowed to disregard the party's code of conduct.

Referring to the recent confrontation during a party event in Chaygaon, he hinted at possible external interference, “There may have been some outside influence. We are investigating the matter and will share details once we have clarity.”

Bora was also present at the swearing-in of AGP senior leader Birendra Baishya, who took oath for his second term as Member of Parliament.

He also asserted that this event was the principal reason for his New Delhi trip.