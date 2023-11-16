Atul Bora death threat: One nabbed from Sivasagar for Facebook comment

Guwahati, Nov 16: One person has been detained in connection with the death threat to Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora. This was informed by Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nip Pratim Baruah (31) who was apprehended from Gaurisagar located in Sivasagar district based on substantial evidence.

Informing about the detention, DGP Singh posted on X, “Sri Nip Pratim Baruah (age-31yrs.), S/O- Sri Haren Baruah, Vill.- Bamun Moran Gaon, PS- Gaurisagar, Dist.- Sivasagar has been picked up for the Facebook post threatening the Hon Minister. The detention is based on substantial evidence.”

It may be mentioned that the Facebook user, under the name Pranash Shandilya, claiming to be a member of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), posted on the comments section of a regional news portal saying that a plan was hatched to plant a bomb in the quarters of Atul Bora, who holds the portfolios of agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of the Assam Accord, border protection and development.

“Atul bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nethake ee,” (A bomb has been planted in Atul Bora’s quarter. We are doing this from ULFA. He won’t stay alive for long) the comment reads, however, after the incident grabbed attention of the people as well as the police, the user deleted the comment and changed his Facebook profile name.

After the incident came to light, Assam DGP GP Singh directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to register a criminal case against the user and take lawful action against him.