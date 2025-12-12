ATTSA Golaghat launches motorcycle rally against growing drug crisis

Golaghat, Dec 12: The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) Golaghat branch on Friday took to the streets in a strong show of protest against the rising consumption of deadly drugs and intoxicants in the district, particularly in tea garden and rural belts.

Under the initiative of the ATTSA Golaghat district branch members, a large anti-drug motorcycle awareness rally was organised with the aim of promoting a drug-free Assam.

The bike rally started from Jamuguri, passed through Merapani, a region identified as a high-risk zone, and concluded in Golaghat town.

More than a hundred ATTSA members participated, carrying placards and raising slogans calling on the youth to reject drugs and safeguard their future.

ATTSA Golaghat District Committee president Monuj Mohanada said that the rally was organised as part of a decision taken by the district unit to address the growing crisis.

“We are organizing an awareness bike rally on drug abuse and consumption. Through this rally, we wish to request everyone, especially the youth of Golaghat district as well as Assam, to prevent consumption of drugs and craft a healthy society,” Mohanada said.

“The way drug consumption has injured society across Assam, our concerns have grown. Our main objective is to create a drug-free Assam” he added.

ATTSA Golaghat branch president Anuj Kurmi expressed deep worry over the expanding drug network in the region.

“We have grown concerned over the way how drug business is moving ahead to destroy a generation, especially in tea estate regions and rural areas such as Golaghat, Merapani and Goronga,” Kurmi said.

“Daily drug business has plagued districts like Golaghat. If each student or youth is not made aware, then we will never be free from this. This rally is an attempt to curb the issue in danger zones such as Merapani,” he added.

The ATTSA Golaghat District Association has also urged the district police to intensify action against drug peddlers.