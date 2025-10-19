ATTSA concludes 19th biennial meet, elects new president, general secretary

Jorhat, Oct 19: The 19th biennial conference of the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) concluded at the Moryani College playground, marking a significant moment for the student organisation representing Assam’s tea community, on Sunday.

The three-day event, held from October 17 to 19, culminated in the election of the new central committee.

Jagdish Baraik was elected president, while Sunil Tirkey assumed the role of general secretary, taking charge of guiding the association in the coming term.

Addressing the gathering after the announcement, the newly elected president and general secretary pledged to follow the path shown by outgoing president Dhiraj Gowala, stating that they would continue to work for the upliftment of the tea tribe community.





Sunil Tirkey (far left), Jagdish Baraik (middle) and Dhiraj Gowala (right) after ATTSA election results

“We have been successful today by following the ideals and values set by Dhiraj Gowala. We will selflessly work to raise concerns of our people and seek blessings and support from everyone,” said Baraik.

Tirkey expressed gratitude to the community, highlighting Gowala’s instrumental role in strengthening the organisation and assuring that he would strive to uphold the community’s trust.

Outgoing president Gowala, who led ATTSA, expressed confidence in the new leadership. “I have worked with Jagdish and Sunil for about two years. Both are strong-headed individuals who understand the struggles of our people. I believe they will take forward what I have begun and work for the betterment of the community,” he said.

Gowala, visibly emotional, added, “When you can hand over responsibilities to able and deserving shoulders, it gives you immense satisfaction.”

Sources close to the association suggested that Gowala, who has been a prominent face in the tea tribe movement, may join the ruling BJP and could contest the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, though no official confirmation has been made.