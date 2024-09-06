Attempted sexual harassment on minor girl by teacher sparks outrage in Dhubri

Dhubri, Sept 6: Amidst the Teachers’ Day celebration across the nation, a school teacher has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually harass a minor student in Bilaspara on Thursday.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with residents, social organisations, and political groups calling for swift justice.

The allegations surfaced after the victim’s family filed a complaint at the Bilasipara police station, leading to the teacher's arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, case number 210/24. He has since been remanded in police custody as the investigation continues.

What has further fuelled the outrage is the timing of the incident. It came to light just when everyone was celebrating Teachers' Day, a day meant to honour the dedication and integrity of educators.

"This is a deep betrayal," said one local resident. "We entrust teachers with the safety and well-being of our children, and to see that trust violated in this way is truly heartbreaking."

The case has sent shockwaves throughout Bilasipara, with social and political organisations stepping in to demand accountability. Many are organising protests, urging the authorities to ensure that justice is served swiftly and that the victim receives the support they need.

"We demand the strictest punishment for the accused," said a spokesperson for one of the social groups leading the charge. "This is not just about one student—this is about the safety and dignity of all children in our schools."

The incident has also reignited broader concerns about the safety of students within educational institutions. Parents are calling for stronger safeguards and more vigilance in schools to prevent such incidents from happening again.