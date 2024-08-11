Attempted border infiltration by group of 15 Bangladesh nationals averted in Dhubri

Dhubri, August 11: A significant security breach at the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district of Assam was narrowly averted on Saturday.

A group of 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals attempted to enter Indian territory through the villages of Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti, both situated a few kilometres inside the Indian side of the border.

These two villages, part of the Berbhangi Gaon Panchayat and spanning 684 bighas, hold a strategic position within the Indian territory.

According to sources, the intruders were from the Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram district and the Teprakuti and Devi Bari regions under the Kasakata police station in Bangladesh, The Assam Tribune las learnt.

The attempted breach prompted an immediate response from the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police units stationed nearby.

The villages, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides—near Choto Khamar to the east, Balabari to the west, and Shiparhat to the south, all in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district—are home to 642 residents.

In response to the situation, the BSF and local law enforcement swiftly deployed additional personnel to the area, managing the situation and preventing any potential escalation.

A temporary camp has been established by law enforcement agencies to bolster security, with reinforcements from both the BSF and Assam Police.

Efforts are currently underway, in coordination with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), to push back the Bangladeshi nationals and prevent further incidents.

Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and security of the region’s residents amidst the ongoing unrest across the border.

Earlier, on August 9, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh stated that only individuals with Indian passports would be allowed to enter the state.

Singh warned that stringent action would be taken against those attempting to infiltrate the state.

His statement came a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that “not a single Bangladeshi national has illegally entered India amidst the crisis in the neighbouring country.”