‘Attempt to demotivate party workers’, leading candidate Gaurav Gogoi on exit poll

Guwahati, June 4: The leading Congress candidate for Jorhat parliamentary constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, said on Tuesday that the exit poll conducted following the final phase of general elections was an attempt to demotivate the party workers.

While talking to the reporters, Gogoi said, “The early trends of counting did not match with the exit polls conducted after the conclusion of general elections. As stated earlier, the exit poll was an attempt to demotivate our party workers, which is evident in today’s counting.”

It may be mentioned that Gaurav is leading with 36,063 votes against the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi as the trailing candidate till 11.30 am.



