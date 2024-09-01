Attempted rape of minor foiled by mother in Biswanath, accused held

Biswanath, Sept 1: A distressing incident of attempted rape was reported in Joypur village, Biswanath, on Saturday. A hawker, identified as Sheikh, attempted to assault a 12-year-old girl while she was alone at her home on August 31.

The incident occurred when Sheikh, who was moving door to door as a hawker, targeted the minor. The girl’s screams alerted her mother, who rushed to her aid.



Upon arrival, the mother saw Sheikh holding her daughter’s hand, but the perpetrator fled the scene immediately.



According to the victim, Sheikh had forcibly tried to pull her inside the house.



The incident was reported on Sunday, leading to Sheikh's capture by local residents. He was subsequently handed over to the police.



Sheikh, originally from West Bengal, had been living in a rented accommodation in Biswanath and was reportedly engaged in business as a hawker in the village.

Earlier on August 26 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam has registered 580 cases of rape up to July 2024.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister shared a detailed list of rape cases registered in Assam since 2001, highlighting the state government’s ongoing efforts to create a safer environment, particularly for women.

The list disclosed by Sarma provides a year-wise breakdown of rape cases, with an alarming total of 40,065 cases registered over the years. The year 2019 recorded the highest number, with 3,546 cases.