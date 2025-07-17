‘Attackers will be prosecuted’, says CM as Goalpara eviction turns fatal, one dead

Goalpara, July 17: One person died and several others, including security personnel, were injured after clashes broke out between evictees and police during an eviction drive in the Krishnai range of Paikan Reserved Forest, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shaquar Hussain, a 22-year-old local resident. At least three evictees and one police personnel also sustained serious injuries after evictees clashed with security forces and allegedly attempted to damage excavators.

“We had already left our homes when they asked us to. But we had nowhere else to go and set up temporary sheds wherever we found space. Suddenly this morning we heard firing — and my nephew is now dead,” said a grieving family member of the deceased.

Another seriously injured youth was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Tensions escalated on Thursday morning when police personnel and Forest Department officials arrived to clear about 140 bighas of forest land allegedly encroached by illegal settlers.

Initially, the drive was peaceful, but tensions flared after evictees reportedly began pelting stones and attempted to resist the drive by trying to damage excavators.

To bring the situation under control, police fired shots in the air. Locals suspect Hussain may have been hit by one of the bullets.

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Prodip Timung, however, did not rule out the involvement of external forces in the violence.

“The police followed due protocol. When attacked with stones, they had to respond. Reports suggest that not all who joined the protest were local residents — some came from neighbouring areas whose lands aren’t even part of this eviction. Many of our personnel have sustained injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning, saying that anyone attacking police personnel will face legal consequences.

“Once the eviction is completed, we plan to undertake afforestation in the cleared areas. Anyone attacking police personnel will face legal consequences. Our aim in Paikan is to reclaim forest land and restore it to its natural state,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to the unfolding situation, Opposition leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi — who had visited the site during the first phase of the eviction on July 12 — has demanded an impartial probe into Hussain’s death and called for immediate rehabilitation of the evictees.

“Two villages were evicted, homes were razed. Today, locals opposed road work in the evicted area and the police opened fire. These are not illegal immigrants — they are indigenous Assamese Muslims with names in the NRC,” Gogoi told the press.

At the time of filing this report, members of the All Minority Students’ Union (AMSU) had reached the site and staged protests demanding justice for the deceased and condemning the alleged "high-handedness" of forest and police officials.

Protesters also raised calls for the resignation of Divisional Forest Officer Jagadish Barman, accusing him of provoking unrest.

“The authorities broke our permanent homes — we didn’t protest. But they returned today and started tearing down our temporary sheds as well. We pleaded for time, but they didn’t listen. We are left with nothing. The firing could have been avoided,” said an agitated evictee.

Security has now been tightened at the site and adjoining areas and the situation remains tense.

The eviction drive in Paikan began on July 12 and aims to clear forest encroachments involving around 2,000 families.