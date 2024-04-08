Atishi embarks on three day visit to Assam to campaign for AAP

Guwahati, April 8: Senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi embarked on a three-day campaign trail in Assam, commencing Monday, ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

As per reports, she will be rallying in Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts.

While speaking to the media, Atishi expressed gratitude, stating, “AAP has consistently received immense support from the people of Assam. Their trust in AAP has led us to contest on two seats here.”

However, in contrast to the scenario in other states, she lamented the absence of an alliance in Assam.

Addressing the key concerns in Assam, Atishi highlighted the importance of prioritising jobs, education and housing for citizens and the tea tribes.

"Kejriwal's revolution will come to Assam as well. For the next three days, I will be in Assam and share Kejriwal ji's dream of a developed India and his fight against dictatorship with everyone," Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.





