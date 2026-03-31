At manifesto launch, Assam CM talks tough on illegal immigrants; data shows drop

Guwahati, March 31: Even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday promised a stricter crackdown on illegal migrants if re-elected, official data indicates a sharp decline in deportations over the past decade.

Speaking after the unveiling of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sarma said the party would strictly enforce the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 if it returns to power for a third term in the April 9 polls.

“The Act empowers District Commissioners to expel illegal foreigners within 24 hours. If voted to power, we will enforce it strictly every single day,” he said.

Reiterating that detection and deportation remain central to the party’s agenda, Sarma announced stricter measures targeting alleged infiltration from Bangladesh. He also pledged eviction of land purportedly occupied by illegal migrants.

“Not an inch of land will remain with illegal Bangladeshis. This is our promise and our struggle to safeguard Assam’s identity,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP manifesto also proposes new legislation to curb what it describes as “love jihad” and “land jihad”, linking these to concerns over illegal infiltration.

However, official figures and parliamentary records suggest that deportations have declined significantly over the years.

Deportations stood at 10,602 in 2009, falling to 6,290 in 2010 and 6,761 in 2011. The numbers dropped to 5,234 in 2013 and sharply to 989 in 2014, before declining further to 474 in 2015, 308 in 2016 and 51 in 2017.

More recent data reflects a similar trend. Between 2013 and 2026, only 868 deportations have been recorded.

Last year, 52 individuals were deported under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, while 1,421 migrants were “pushed back” after entering India illegally.

In contrast, around 29,600 illegal migrants were pushed back between 1986 and 2013, indicating a higher rate of action in earlier decades.

At the same time, detection figures remain substantial. Assam government data shows that over 1.37 lakh post-1971 migrants and more than 33,000 migrants from the 1966–71 period have been identified so far.

Officials attribute the slowdown in deportations largely to diplomatic challenges, particularly Bangladesh’s reluctance to confirm the nationality of suspected migrants.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 2,369 cases are currently pending nationality verification.

A Parliamentary Committee recently described illegal migration from Bangladesh as a “serious concern”, especially for border states such as Assam and West Bengal, and recommended a dedicated bilateral mechanism to expedite verification and repatriation.

The issue is further complicated by the incomplete National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was intended to identify genuine citizens and illegal migrants.

The contrast between the BJP’s renewed electoral pitch and declining deportation figures underscores the complexities surrounding one of Assam’s most politically sensitive issues, which remains a key flashpoint in the ongoing Assembly election campaign.