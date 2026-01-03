At Jorhat flower festival, Jadav Payeng calls planting trees a moral duty

Jorhat, Jan 3: Padma Shri awardee and noted environmentalist Jadav Payeng, on Saturday, urged the younger generation to treat tree and flower plantation as a responsibility rather than a choice, warning that continued neglect of nature could have severe climate consequences in the coming years.

Addressing the two-day Flower Festival organised by the Jorhat Flower Society at the Joya Bhavan premises, Payeng stressed the need to nurture nature instead of exploiting it.

“Educating the new generation to plant saplings is my duty. Who can say what the temperature will be in 2026? If people learn to love nature, all problems will disappear,” Payeng said.

Calling for a rethink of conventional practices at such events, he said flowers should not be cut for decorative purposes.

“Flowers should not be cut and brought for display. Instead, saplings must be brought and students should be shown how to plant them. When they plant saplings in pots themselves, they will truly understand,” he said.

Reiterating his lifelong commitment to environmental conservation, Payeng said his mission would continue in the coming years.

“I am a person who plants trees. Whichever country invites me, I will go. The world is one family. Wherever I go, I must plant trees. Teaching the young generation is my responsibility,” he said.

He emphasised that plantation efforts must go beyond symbolism.

“It is not enough to just plant trees. They must be nurtured, cared for and understood. Imparting this knowledge to the world is my duty. If eight billion people start loving nature, all issues will disappear,” he added.

The event comes against the backdrop of a recent incident in which allegations surfaced that miscreants had set fire to a portion of Mulai Kathoni 2.0, a forest regeneration initiative developed along Majuli’s riverine belt under the leadership of Payeng’s daughter, Munmuni Payeng.

Linking environmental degradation to escalating climate threats, the “Forest Man of India” warned of abnormal water levels and extreme heat.

“People have cut down trees and destroyed the globe. This has led to the melting of ice caps and glaciers in Antarctica and a rise in sea levels. Many coastal nations may submerge,” he said.

Citing scientific warnings, Payeng said experts from different countries have cautioned about an impending water crisis in the Northeast.

“A scientist from France has spoken about a major water crisis by 2028. We are already being made aware that temperatures may touch 52 degrees Celsius,” he concluded.