At India Energy Week, Assam’s handloom heritage weaves global attention

Guwahati, Jan 27: As India Energy Week 2026 begins in Goa on Tuesday, Assam’s indigenous handloom heritage is drawing attention to the enduring strength of tradition, craftsmanship and women-led enterprise.

Being held from January 27 to 30 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the fourth edition of India Energy Week brings together global policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors to discuss energy security and sustainability.

Against this backdrop, "Threads of Assam – Woven by Baidews" offers a compelling narrative of inclusive growth, highlighting how community empowerment can walk alongside global development goals.

Through the initiative, women artisans representing the Borchapori and Agchamua handloom centres in Assam are showcasing and selling a wide range of traditional handwoven products.

These include gamusas, mekhela chadors, sarees, jackets, scarves, handcrafted bags, pillow covers and other indigenous textile creations made using traditional silks such as muga and eri. Each creation reflects generations of craftsmanship and Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

Under "Threads of Assam", nearly 5,000 women artisans have been enabled to transition from home-based weaving to sustainable household entrepreneurship.

Through structured training, skill development and market linkages under its CSR initiatives, the programme has helped women achieve financial independence while preserving traditional handloom practices.

Cairn Oil & Gas officials said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that sustainability extends beyond energy solutions to include community-led development, women’s empowerment and the strengthening of local economies.

By creating platforms for indigenous artisans to access national and global markets, the company aims to promote equitable and inclusive growth.