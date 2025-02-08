AT Impact: The Assam Tribune report prompts NGT action on forest decline

Guwahati, Feb 8: A recent report by The Assam Tribune has prompted the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take suo motu cognizance of the alarming reduction in Assam's forest cover. The report, published on December 22, 2024, highlighted a significant decrease of 83.92 square kilometers in the state's forests between 2021 and 2023, as detailed in the India State of Forest Report 2023.

In response to these findings, the NGT, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, has sought explanations from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as the Principal Chief Conservators of Forests from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram.

The tribunal has requested detailed responses by January 29, expressing concern over potential violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment (Protection) Act.

The NGT's proactive stance underscores the impact of vigilant journalism in bringing environmental issues to the forefront, leading to actionable measures by authorities.

This development highlights the crucial role of the press in safeguarding natural resources and holding institutions accountable.

The original report by The Assam Tribune not only shed light on the decline in forest cover but also emphasised the degradation of canopy density within recorded forest areas, signaling broader ecological concerns. The NGT's intervention aims to address these issues comprehensively, ensuring the preservation of the region's ecological balance.

This instance exemplifies how dedicated reporting can influence policy and prompt governmental bodies to act in the interest of environmental conservation.