Astrology in ruins: Nalbari’s 120-yr-old library crumbles amid calls for preservation

Nalbari, Sept 6: Tucked away in neglect, Nalbari’s historic Jibananda Library is facing a slow death under dust and decay. Established in 1905, with resources dating back to 1878, the library remains a repository of centuries-old astrological knowledge.

Once renowned for its association with the Rajadinia tradition of astrology, the library today is crumbling, crying out for preservation.

“This library was established by my forefather and named after him. They were Rajyotishes and left these assets for society. But society has failed to preserve them,” said Jyotimoy Bhattacharjya, son of supervisor Deepak Bhattacharjya.

Jibananda Library boasts an extraordinary collection of over 800 manuscripts and over 1,600 pieces of astrological literature, written in Xasi paat and Tulapat.





A file image of dilapidated Jibananda Library (AT Photo)

-These rare works range from astrological discussions to birth charts of ancient emperors. Written in Sanskrit, Maitheli, Kaithili and Brajavali, these texts were crafted with inks made from Xilikha (Chebulic Myrobalan) and Indian gooseberry, penned using peacock feathers.

“For years, researchers have visited this place to study Assam’s astrological past, but proper preservation was never ensured”, added Jyotimoy. He lamented that many manuscripts are now falling prey to rodents and water seeping through leaking roofs.

"Without proper preservation, texts are turning into half-torn fossils. Yet the letters are still legible", he said, stressing the urgent need for conservation facilities like storage cabinets.





Deepak Bhattacharjya flipping through the ancient scripts (AT Photo)

For decades, the responsibility of maintaining this forgotten repository has rested solely on the shoulders of Deepak Bhattacharjya. Despite tireless efforts by his family, financial constraints and lack of government support have reduced the once-revered library to a dilapidated storehouse.

Now, Deepak, his son Jyotimoy, and villagers of the ancient Jyotish Charcha community are appealing for urgent preservation of the collection.

They warn that without immediate government intervention, the rodent-eaten pages will soon vanish, erasing a vital part of Assam’s cultural and intellectual past.