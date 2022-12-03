ASTC to launch CNG buses in Guwahati by next year

Guwahati, Dec 3: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is reportedly all set to operate compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in Guwahati city from next year.

The ASTC is set to roll out the service after the Assam cabinet decided to purchase a total of 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses, which will eventually replace ASTC's diesel-run city buses in Guwahati.

The CNG bus project will be implemented by the ASTC under the Guwahati Smart City Project.

As per sources, Tata Motors has already dispatched 68 CNG buses to Assam, and another 32 buses are likely to arrive in the state accordingly, as the Assam government has announced its decision to introduce as many as 100 CNG buses in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, two filling stations have been set up at Ulubari and ISBT.

This initiative has been taken up by the government to replace the diesel-run city buses with CNG and electric buses for seamless and pollution free plying in the city.















