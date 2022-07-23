84 years of service to the nation
Assam

ASTC launches bus e-ticketing service

By PTI
ASTC launches bus e-ticketing service
Guwahati, Jul 23: Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has launched its online bus e-ticketing service, a release said on Saturday.

The service was initially launched in Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Sonitpur districts in collaboration with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), the release issued by ASTC Managing Director Rahul Chandra Das said.

The software has been designed for a pilot project from Guwahati to Tezpur via Nagaon, and other routes will follow subsequently.

Passengers can avail of the e-ticketing service on ASTC buses for both city and inter-district services once the software gets upgraded to cover all parts of the state.

The tickets will be available at www.astcbus.com, and passengers can reach out to the help desk or grievance redressal cell at [email protected]

A 24/7 toll-free help desk at 1800-345-3986 is also in place to address passenger grievances, if any, the release added.

PTI


