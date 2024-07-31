ASTC: Guwahati city buses to display colour strips to facilitate easy route identification

Guwahati, July 31: City buses will now display two coloured strips to facilitate easy route identification for passengers, following directives from Kamrup Metro’s Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

According to reports, the Chairman of RTA mandated that both privately-owned buses and those under the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) must adhere with the order.

As per reports, Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, Managing Director of ASTC, stated, "The electric buses have been designated the colour green to signify an environmentally friendly theme, as per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive. But, the buses under ASTC will feature four circular stickers on all four sides of the vehicle, Instead of elongated strips”.

The colour coding was originally scheduled to be completed by March 19; however, ASTC missed the deadline. Phookan explained the delay, saying, "So far, stickers have been applied to 112 buses, and within the next two or three days, all buses will be marked with stickers."

Reportedly, RTA Secretary Tamsin Aftab explained, "The color strip on top will indicate the starting point of the route, while the one below will signify the final destination of the designated route."

He further added, "Buses operating within the city will be assigned specific colours, while those running on the outskirts will feature black and white strips."

