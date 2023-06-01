ASTC bus bursts into flames in Tinsukia amid protest

Guwahati, June 1: In a tragic incident, a passenger bus mysteriously burst into flames at a depot in Tinsukia district in Assam on Thursday morning.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the bus was supposed to leave for Tezpur today morning but it mysteriously burst into flames.

Fortunately, passengers were yet to board the bus and no casualties were reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes amid protests against the transport agency by a number of its former employees who were laid off from their jobs. On Tuesday, it was announced that the ASTC will lay off as many as 771 illegally recruited employees from their jobs.

Meanwhile, a number of affected employees gathered at the ASTC office in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area and staged a protest against the unexpected dismissal from their jobs.