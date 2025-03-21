Assistant professor of NIT Silchar suspended over alleged molestation

Silchar, March 21: An assistant professor from the Department of Electrical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has been suspended following a molestation complaint filed by a student.

The incident has sparked significant unrest among students, leading to protests on campus, demanding strict action against the accused faculty member.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed on Friday that the police have taken cognizance of the issue and initiated an investigation.

A team has been dispatched to the institute to probe the matter further. The SP stated, “We are actively looking into the allegations and will also engage with the NIT Silchar authorities to gather more information.”

In response to the complaint, the director of the institute, Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, and registrar Dr. Ashim Kumar Roy informed the media that the accused professor has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

They further added that the case has been referred to the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) for a comprehensive investigation.

While the authorities of NIT Silchar have maintained a stance of cooperation, they have yet to release an official statement addressing the incident.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the accused faculty member has been suspended, but the institute has not formally responded to the allegations.

The incident has created a wave of unrest among students, many of whom staged protests, demanding justice for the victim. Despite the agitation, the institute's administration has claimed that classes have resumed as usual.

As the investigation unfolds, the student community and the broader public are closely monitoring the developments, anticipating a fair and thorough inquiry into the matter.