Assembly clears Assam Ceiling Amendment Bill for tea workers after heated debate

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed intense debate and noisy scenes as it passed the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for granting land pattas to tea garden workers living in labour lines and enabling housing ownership for thousands of families.

While the Opposition welcomed the intent of the Bill, it sought multiple amendments and raised broader concerns over land rights in the state.

Congress MLA from Titabar, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, proposed inserting the words “tea dwellers” after “Adivasi communities” in Section 2(1)(Q), arguing that the definition must cover all communities residing in labour lines.

He also suggested reducing the permissible land ceiling under Sections 6(2) and 6(3) from 20 bighas to 15 bighas.

Tracing the 200-year history of the tea industry, Baruah said the sector had seen cycles of growth and crisis, from resilience post-Independence to challenges after global competition following WTO entry.

Although tea prices dipped between 2014 and 2017, he noted that the industry revived post-COVID and remains stable today.

“A community of over 80 lakh people is associated with the tea industry. Permanent workers, temporary workers and even non-workers living in the gardens must be safeguarded,” he said.

Baruah also called for stopping the inflow of imported tea, stating it diluted the quality of Assam tea, and urged the government to introduce uniform housing on the lines of PMAY, ensure drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, strengthen healthcare facilities and improve road connectivity.

“Holistic development of tea garden communities must be prioritised,” he added.

BJP MLA Rupesh Gowala, himself from a tea garden background, termed the Bill historic, recalling that workers had lived in company quarters for decades without ownership rights.

“This has always been a temporary settlement. After retirement, if a worker has no son to replace him, the family may lose both shelter and benefits,” he said, adding, “Even today I live in labour lines without housing documents. Workers have dreamt of owning land. This Bill brings that dream closer.” He thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he termed a “bold initiative”.

Supporting the Bill, AIUDF MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam highlighted the continued exploitation of tea workers and raised concerns over limited land availability.

He said around 3.5 lakh workers live in labour lines while only 2 to 2.5 lakh bighas may be available.

“If distributed equally, each family won’t even get one bigha. The government should consider giving 7 bighas to each family to make them self-reliant,” he said, also urging inclusion of the Muslim community residing in labour lines.

Tensions escalated in the House as AIUDF legislators demanded land rights for residents of char (riverine) areas, largely inhabited by Bengali-speaking Muslims.

They trooped into the well with posters and slogans seeking pattas in char regions, prompting loud counter-slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma zindabad” from ruling BJP members.

Replying to the debate, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bill seeks to correct a historic injustice.

“When the British brought tea workers to Assam, they made them work as slaves. Over time, laws gave them humanity but not dignity. Today, that mistake is being rectified,” he said, adding that tea workers uprooted from their native lands deserved ownership rights in independent India.

Sarma listed government initiatives since 2016, including opening seven lakh bank accounts for tea workers, installation of electricity meters, provision of safe drinking water, school upgradation, wage hikes from Rs 130 to Rs 250, and reservation of seats for tea community students in medical colleges.

“The tea workers have contributed 200 years to Assam. They deserve the rights of an independent India,” he asserted, dismissing fears of labour shortages by remarking, “If needed, even the children of tea garden managers will pluck tea leaves.”

Explaining the provisions, he said families living in labour lines will receive land pattas for the land they occupy.

The land cannot be sold for 20 years and thereafter only to another tea garden worker family. A dedicated housing scheme for tea workers will be rolled out within two months following district-level surveys.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia supported the Bill, noting that previous governments had also taken steps to grant land to tea workers.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi maintained that he had raised the issue during the Congress regime, briefly triggering uproar from BJP members before Saikia clarified that Gogoi had indeed proposed it earlier and the government had approved it.

Despite the tumultuous proceedings, the Assembly ultimately passed the amendment, marking a significant legislative move towards securing land rights for Assam’s tea garden workers.