Assam Assembly adjourned after high voltage drama

Guwahati, Feb 24: The Assam Assembly witnessed high-voltage drama during the budget session on Monday after the ruling party accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of attacking Deputy Speaker Numal Momin outside the House, forcing a 10-minute adjournment.

The controversy erupted as Congress legislators, dressed in black, protested against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who allegedly hurled abuses and attempted to assault opposition MLAs inside the House on Friday.

Before the session began, members of Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a sit-in outside the Speaker’s chamber, demanding action against Kurmi.

“The incident of physical assault by Rupjyoti Kurmi made us feel unsafe in the house. We the opposition are not safe from the BJP MLA’s atrocities, so today we are protesting for our safety,” said AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

Reacting to the allegations of an attack on Momin, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Speaker to intervene.

“I had a chat with Numal Momin, and he said he will file an FIR over the matter at Dispur Police Station. I also request the Speaker to look into the matter,” said the chief minister.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia countered the ruling party’s claims, demanding a House Committee investigation instead of a police probe.

The treasury bench during the session retaliated and mentioned that Momin belongs to a tribal community that has been assaulted by the opposition MLAs.

"This sets a dangerous precedent—an indigenous tribal leader being attacked inside the Assembly complex. This will turn into a serious issue," Sarma warned.

With tensions running high, Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.