Assault on journalist in Lumding draws NHRC notice; report sought within 2 weeks

New Delhi, Sept 14: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday asked Assam Director General of Police for a detailed report within two weeks over the assault of a media person by a group of antisocial elements near the Lumding Railway Institute recently.

Taking suo motu cognisance of reports that a media person was assaulted and grievously injured by a group of antisocial elements near the Lumding Railway Institute on September 7, the human rights watchdog said that the contents of the reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.

The media person was reportedly rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment.

As per the report, the incident happened around midnight when the victim was returning home after work.

Reportedly, the media person has expressed concern for his safety and urged the authorities to register a case against the perpetrators to take appropriate legal action against them. The Lumding Press Club, as well as local citizens, condemned the incident, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for the journalists.





Correspondent