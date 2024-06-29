Assault at Barpeta Road rehab centre sparks controversy

Barpeta, June 29: A shocking incident of violence has come to light at a rehabilitation centre in Barpeta Road, raising serious concerns about patient safety and the facility’s legitimacy.

According to reports, a young patient undergoing treatment at the New Life Foundation rehabilitation centre was allegedly assaulted by staff members, including the owner.

The victim claims he was beaten with bamboo sticks and iron pipes by Faridul Haque, the centre’s proprietor, along with two workers identified as Kutubur and Sahadat.

The incident has not only brought attention to the alleged mistreatment of patients but has also raised questions about the centre’s legal status. Sources close to the matter allege that the rehabilitation facility lacks proper documentation, potentially operating without the necessary permits and oversight.

In response to the assault, the victim has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with local police station against the owner and the workers involved in the incident. Authorities are expected to investigate both the assault allegations and the centre’s legal standing.

This case has sparked a broader debate about the regulation and monitoring of rehabilitation centres in the region, with calls for stricter oversight to ensure patient safety and proper treatment protocols.