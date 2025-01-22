Assam's youth honoured with prestigious Defence Minister's Medal in New Delhi

Morigaon, Jan 22: In a proud moment for Assam, Aryamittra Nath from Morigaon's Charaibahi was conferred with the prestigious Defence Minister's Medal recently.

Born to Himakalyan Nath and Anima Devi on December 17, 2002, in Charaibahi village of Morigaon district, Aryamittra has consistently demonstrated his commitment to public service.

He completed his education from Sankardev Vidya Niketan, Charaibahi, Morigaon, Chanakya Junior College, Nagaon, and Morigaon College. Aryamittra's impressive achievements include completing the Basic Mountaineering Course from Manali's ABVIMAS, the Advanced Mountaineering Course from Dirang's NIMAS, and the Method of Instruction Mountaineering Course from Dirang's NIMAS.

He has also gained expertise in trekking through various local and high-altitude areas in the Himalayas. On March 5, 2024, Aryamittra showcased his bravery and quick thinking during a road accident near Morigaon.

As a mountaineering instructor and member of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Aryamittra rescued the hapless passengers and arranged for medical assistance, demonstrating his selflessness and commitment to public service.

Under the guidance of ANO Lt. Samujjal Saikia, Aryamittra has consistently demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the National Cadet Corps (NCC).His achievements serve as an inspiration to his peers and a testament to the values of discipline, responsibility, and excellence upheld by the NCC.

