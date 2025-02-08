Assam's young poet invited to Sahitya Akademi's annual Festival of Letters

Guwahati, Feb. 8: Assam youth, Abhijeet Gogoi, has received an invitation from the annual Festival of Letters of the Sahitya Akademi which will be held in New Delhi from March 7 to 12, 2025.

Notably, the Annual Awards 2024 of the Akademi will be presented on March 8.

The Akademi is expecting the participation of around 500 writers and scholars from different Indian languages.

Gogoi, a young poet, has been invited to participate in a session titled ‘Yuva Sahiti: Sparkling Dawn: Poetry Reading by Young Poets’ which is scheduled to be held on March 9.

In a letter of invitation sent by the Akademi, Gogoi has been invited to participate in the festival and read some of his recent poems.

Notably, Gogoi had been invited as a Guest Young Poet at the Byatikram International Writers Meet 3.0 that was held in Guwahati between November 22 to 25, 2025.

The Byatikram Writers Meet saw the participating of countries that included Egypt, Switzerland, Vietnam, Japan, and India among others. The writers’ meet brought about distinguished writers, poets, and intellectuals from around the world to celebrate the richness of literature and culture.

Prominent literary figures participating in the 2024 event included Tendo Taijin (Japan), Alexandra Nicod (Switzerland), Miodrag Jaksic (Serbia), Hussein Habasch (Germany), Kieu Bich Hau and Cao Thi Hong (Vietnam), Jorge Contreras Herrera and Jorge Antonio García Pérez (Mexico), Ahmad Al Shahawy and Dr. Sara Hamid Hawass (Egypt), Dr. Reshma Ramesh, Ashok Chakraborty, Mita Das Purkayastha, Bikash Sarkar, Prof. Jiban Nath, Bijay Shankar Sur, and other renowned writers from Assam and beyond.

Gogoi has been awarded the “Young Authors Travel Grant 2024” in the Assamese language category of the Sahitya Akademi.

Notably, Indian Literature, the bimonthly journal of the Sahitya Akademi has selected the English translation of Gogoi’s Assamese poem titled Annya Ata Dinor Babe for its January-February issue.

Gogoi’s published collection of poems include Music Chair (2022) and Annya Ata Dinor Babe (2024).

Gogoi’s poems have been published in leading Assamese magazines and have been translated into English, Hindi, and Bodo languages.