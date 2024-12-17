Assam's Women Association Xokhi extend support to Late Rishi Hazarika Memorial in Ghy

Guwahari, Dec. 17: Xokhi, the Assam Women’s Association (AWA) in Bangalore, is a non-profit organization established by a group of Assamese women residing in the city. Their mission is to foster community development, empower underprivileged women and children, and raise awareness through initiatives such as health camps and outreach programs.

As part of their ongoing efforts, Xokhi recently extended support to the Late Rishi Hazarika Memorial in Kahilipara. During their visit, they contributed food supplies and financial assistance, underscoring their commitment to making a positive impact. Through Xokhi, the members strive to create meaningful change not only in Bangalore but also in Assam.

The association is actively seeking more Assamese women in Bangalore to join them in their mission to uplift society. To strengthen this network, Xokhi recently hosted a gathering to connect with like-minded individuals and looks forward to welcoming new members starting January 2025.

For more details, please contact at [email protected].