Assam’s veteran sports journalist Premadhar Sarmah passes away at 86

Guwahati, March 13: Veteran sports journalist, organiser and commentator Premadhar Sarmah, whose decades-long involvement helped shape Assam’s sporting landscape, passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 86.

Family members said Sarmah breathed his last around 8 pm. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

Widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable figures in the region’s sports fraternity, Sarmah served the field in several capacities—as a player, referee, organiser, journalist and commentator—during a career spanning more than five decades.

Sarmah began his professional life in 1964 when he joined Central Railway along with Pulak Lahiri. However, his deep association with sports soon led him to journalism. In 1965, he joined the Assamese daily Dainik Asam as its first sports reporter.

Over the years, he became a prominent voice in sports reporting in the State. After serving the newspaper for nearly four decades, Sarmah retired as deputy editor in 2004.

During his career, he covered several major national and international sporting events, including the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi and the Reliance World Cup in 1987. He also reported on tournaments such as the Hero Cup and the Wills Trophy in 1996.

Beyond journalism, Sarmah represented India at various international forums. In 1992, he was part of a media delegation that attended the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with then Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao. The same year, he represented India at the 97th Congress of the Asian Sports Press Union in Seoul, South Korea. In 2002, he attended the Winter Olympics in Quebec City, Canada.

Sarmah was closely associated with several sports bodies and organisations, including the Guwahati Sports Association, Assam Football Association, Assam Olympic Association, Assam Cricket Association, Assam Table Tennis Association, All Assam Kabaddi Association and the Assam Sports Journalists Association, where he served as president.

He also maintained a long association with the Guwahati Press Club and served as treasurer of the Sports Journalists Federation of India.

Sarmah joined Gauhati Town Club in the early 1960s and later became actively involved with the Guwahati Sports Association, where he served as assistant secretary of its table tennis wing. He was influenced by several leading sports personalities of the time, including Radha Govinda Baruah and Pulin Das.

Apart from reporting and administration, Sarmah was also known for his sports commentary. His voice became familiar to football fans during Bordoloi Trophy matches.

Sarmah studied at Cotton Collegiate High School, Cotton College and Gauhati University. During his early years, he came in contact with several notable sports personalities, including Dr T Ao.





By

Sports Reporter