Assam's unemployment rate drops to 6.1%, unmatched by other states: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 15: The unemployment rate in Assam has dropped from 8% to 6.1% in 2023-24, as informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024 (2024 AT Dialogue), held at Vivanta by Taj on Saturday.

Citing data from the Economic Survey 2023-24, the Chief Minister stated that this achievement is a rare feat for any state.

“If you look at the current landscape of India, no other state in the country has been able to reduce the unemployment rate during this period,” he said, while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 2024 AT Dialogue.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Assam is now the fifth fastest-growing state in the country, registering a 30.9% Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth and a 12.84% increase in per capita income in 2023.

"Reflecting on the past three years, very few states have achieved what Assam has in terms of economic growth. We have continuously improved our economy," he added.

He further noted that in recent years, Assam has emerged as one of the most investment-friendly states in the country. “We have introduced many policies that have led to this development,” he claimed.

Citing the example of the upcoming Tata Semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, the Chief Minister mentioned that private sector investments, including the country’s first semiconductor assembling unit, have amounted to around Rs 50,000 crore over the past three years.

“Tata is investing Rs 27,000 crore to build the semiconductor assembling and testing plant, which will generate 27,000 jobs both directly and indirectly,” he reiterated.

He also informed that Reliance Industries has chosen Assam as one of six locations to set up a bio-refinery. “As I was leaving home to come here, I received a call from Reliance Industries. I am pleased to announce that one of the selected locations for these bio-refineries is in Assam," he said.