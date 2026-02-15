Assam’s twin-tube tunnel to run 57m below Brahmaputra, ready in 5 years: CM

Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said the proposed twin-tube underwater road-rail tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh will be a “game-changing" infrastructure project for the Northeast, dramatically reducing travel time while also serving as a strategic lifeline.

The project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, will be India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra and the world’s second such dual-use tunnel after the Germany–Denmark link.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said the tunnel would reduce the current 240-km distance between Gohpur and Numaligarh to just 34 km.

“The travel time, which now takes nearly six hours, will come down to about 20 minutes. This will increase average travel speed significantly and improve connectivity across the region,” he said.

He added that the project, estimated at Rs 18,662 crore, would generate around 80 lakh human-days of employment during construction.

The tunnel will consist of twin tubes for road and rail traffic, along with a separate escape passage. Cross-passages will be provided every 500 metres to ensure safety during emergencies.

The structure will be constructed nearly 57 metres below the Brahmaputra riverbed, making it one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the country.

“The tunnel will not only improve civilian mobility but also ensure seamless connectivity between central and eastern Assam. It will enhance links between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh by reducing travel distances and strengthening logistics,” the chief minister said.

Flyovers and approach roads will be built on both ends of the tunnel. On the Gohpur side, a flyover will connect the corridor, while on the Numaligarh side, multiple bridges will be constructed considering the sandy riverbed of the Brahmaputra.

Sarma said slopes will be designed to enable both railway and roadway integration, allowing seamless dual use in the future.

According to the Chief Minister, the project has four key stakeholders including the Indian Army, Assam government, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through NHIDCL and Indian Railways.

The Ministry of Defence will contribute around 20% of the project cost due to its strategic nature, while the state government will also support land acquisition and implementation.

According to Sarma, land acquisition will begin in the next few days and the state government aims to complete the project within five years.

He added that the Indian Army has fully backed the project due to its strategic importance. “This is not just a development project. It is also a strategic lifeline. In modern warfare, infrastructure is often targeted first. With this tunnel, connectivity will remain secure,” Sarma said.

He said the project was conceptualised with inputs from former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Sarma added that the tunnel will become the fourth major crossing over the Brahmaputra with both road and rail provisions and will act as a key connectivity hub for the Northeast.

Sarma said the present proposal includes a rail corridor within the tunnel and Indian Railways will conduct surveys for laying a new rail line connecting existing tracks in Furkating and Gohpur.

“At present, the railway line in Golaghat district is located at Furkating, while in Gohpur it is away from the highway corridor. Therefore, new rail lines will have to be built, which may increase the project cost in future,” he said.

Highlighting the security dimension, Sarma said the tunnel was conceived at the highest level as a strategic project for the Northeast.

“The region is connected to mainland India through a narrow corridor. If key bridges or highways are disrupted during conflict, connectivity may be affected. This tunnel will ensure uninterrupted communication and mobility,” he said.