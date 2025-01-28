Assam’s tourism industry set for a boost with global interest from Britain & Dubai

Guwahati, Jan 28: Assam’s tourism industry is set to receive a significant boost as international roadshows in Britain and Dubai generate global interest in the state’s unique attractions. Sources in Britain revealed that Assam’s tourism sector holds immense potential, with people expressing curiosity about the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unexplored destinations.

A team led by Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora visited Britain and Dubai as part of the state’s efforts to promote Advantage Assam 2.0 and attract investors. During the roadshow in London, British investors showed interest in sectors like hydrocarbon and tourism.

“Assam tea continues to be a household name in Britain, and people are keen to learn more about the state and its attractions,” sources added. They also noted that with consistent promotion, Assam could see an increase in British tourist footfall in the coming years.

The visit to Dubai also yielded promising outcomes, particularly in the logistics and tourism sectors.

Dubai, a global hub for logistics, has companies keen to invest in Assam, thanks to its newly developed sea route through Bangladesh and the Brahmaputra waterways.

Discussions with Middle Eastern tour operators also highlighted the potential for attracting more tourists from the region.

Traditionally centered around Kaziranga National Park, Assam’s tourism industry is now diversifying to promote year-round attractions.

Efforts are underway to highlight destinations like Charaideo Maidams, tea tourism, and eco-tourism to offer a broader range of experiences to visitors.

The visits to Britain and Dubai have been deemed fruitful, with expectations that Assam will see the results in the form of increased international investments and tourist footfall in the years ahead.

By R Dutta Choudhury