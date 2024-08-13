Assam’s top cop GP Singh set for transfer; likely to head CRPF

Guwahati, August 13: A significant reshuffle is anticipated at the top levels of Assam’s police department as reports suggest that Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh is slated to be transferred within the next three months.

Singh is expected to assume the role of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following his departure from Assam.

The potential transfer comes on the heels of recent changes within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

On July 31, Nina Singh, the first woman Director General of CISF, retired, and the incumbent CRPF DG Anish Dayal was given additional charge of CISF.

This sequence of events has led to speculation that GP Singh may soon take over as the DG of CRPF.

In light of these developments, there is growing speculation that IPS officer Harmeet Singh, currently serving as Special DGP, could be appointed as Assam’s new DGP.

Earlier today, Singh took to social media to reminisce about his service in Assam, recalling a harrowing incident from August 13, 1999, when he survived a gunfire attack by extremists.

“As Assam transitions from conflict to tranquillity and then prosperity, it's essential to acknowledge the sacrifices and difficulties faced by numerous security personnel, with some being less fortunate,” Singh stated.

Reflecting further on his tenure and the state’s journey from conflict to peace, the DGP added that the people of Assam must work together to preserve peace for sustained progress towards prosperity.

“Groups and individuals who continue to embrace violence should contemplate dialogue as the pathway to a prosperous and peaceful Assam. Let’s strive for a peaceful Independence Day 2024,” he further added.

