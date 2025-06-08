Assam’s Tokora sorai: A fading symbol of rural biodiversity & culture

Jorhat, June 8: In the rural lands of Assam, the familiar flitting of the Baya Weaver bird, Tokora sorai, is slowly becoming a memory. This once-common bird, whose intricate nesting and gentle presence were deeply woven into childhood memories of the Assamese countryside, is now edging towards extinction, raising alarms among environmentalists and bird lovers alike.

Just a few decades ago, villages like Chaygaon echoed with the calls of the Tokora, as they perched elegantly on tall betel nut trees, their nests made of dried leaves, swaying gently in the breeze.

These birds, known for their remarkable architectural skills, work in pairs. The male collects materials, while the female arranges them with artisan-like care. Their nests, built close together on the same tree, were often constructed in open view, showing a unique trust in human presence.

Today, however, this sight is vanishing. Urban expansion, deforestation, agricultural land shrinkage, and increasing pollution have all contributed to the Tokora’s declining numbers. Even in areas once teeming with their presence, they have grown rare. Only in pockets like Nakakati village in the Dergaon region, can one still spot the occasional Tokora nest glistening in the morning light.

"When we speak of the Tokora sorai, we are reminded of our childhood. We used to see flocks of Tokora sorai perched beautifully on betel trees during our school days. Now, these birds have become rare even in rural areas. It’s heartbreaking to see how quickly they’re disappearing because of unchecked environmental destruction," said Dhruvajyoti Barua, a nature-loving youth passionate about biodiversity conservationist.

Barua further stressed that while some Tokora nests still shimmer in the branches, their numbers are far from what they used to be, and their life cycle is increasingly at risk.

“These birds are not able to increase their population due to habitat loss. We need to treat them as a treasure of our ecosystem and take steps to ensure their survival," he said.

The Tokora’s nesting period spans from April to November, with a peak during the rainy season when they typically lay two to four eggs.

Despite their fragile presence, they are resilient and resourceful, living near foliage, and even human settlements. However, the very coexistence that once worked in harmony is now under threat.

Experts stress that it’s not just about saving a species, but about preserving a cultural and ecological legacy. The Tokora bird is more than a bird, it is a symbol of Assam’s rich natural heritage.