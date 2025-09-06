Assam's Tocklai Tea Board launches antioxidant-rich green tea with 75% less caffeine

Guwahati, Sept 5: Tea Research Association (Tocklai) today launched a unique decaffeinated green tea powder which, the research group said, has the potential to compete with Japanese matcha.

The product was released by Tea Board Deputy Chairman Arunita Phukan Yadav at the 61st annual general meeting of the TRA in Kolkata this afternoon.

Developed from Assam’s elite clones TV 9, 11, and 12, the powder contains 75 per cent less caffeine than conventional green tea and is enriched with antioxidants that support cellular health. It was developed by TRA scientists Dr Padma Pallav and Dr Himanshu Deka, building on Tocklai’s legacy of product innovation.

“This product has the potential to compete with Japanese matcha, which is witnessing skyrocketing global demand but suffers from chronic supply shortages. This innovation could position Assam and Bengal as a global hub for high-value wellness teas,” TRA Secretary Joydeep Phukan said.

The AGM also marked the launch of TRA’s AI-based tea germplasm characterization tool, developed by Dr Shuvam Dutta, Dr Pritom Choudhury, and Dr Sangita Borchetia. The tool, which has been patented for its uniqueness, leverages machine learning to predict drought tolerance in tea plants based on advanced image analysis. By enabling faster and more accurate selection of drought-tolerant cultivars, the model will help shorten breeding programmes, accelerate varietal development, and strengthen the tea industry’s climate resilience.

In her keynote speech, TRA Chairperson Nayantara Palchoudhuri lauded TRA’s scientists across Assam and Bengal, who continue to deliver excellence despite funding shortfalls caused by over half of the industry not contributing their research dues.

She drew attention to the global research funding gap, pointing out that while China spends Rs 110 crore annually on tea research, India invests only about Rs 30 crore. She urged the government, large estates, and small tea growers to step up contributions to safeguard the industry’s future. To address resource constraints, Palchoudhuri announced the establishment of a high-level committee to explore new revenue generation models, including property development and broadening TRA’s membership base to include small growers and the bought-leaf sector.

The AGM concluded with a leadership transition, as Suneel Singh Sikand, CEO of Rossell Tea, was formally appointed as the new Chairman of TRA. He succeeds Palchoudhuri.