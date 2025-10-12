Assam’s tea tribes, Adivasi groups unite for protest on Oct 13; police on high alert

Dibrugarh, Oct 12: Frustrated by years of unmet promises, Assam’s tea tribes and Adivasi communities are gearing up for a big demonstration in the city here on October 13 even as the local law enforcement is on alert ahead of the demonstration.

The communities have been demanding ST status, a fair daily wage, and land ownership. Following the success of their first major rally in Tinsukia on October 8, which drew a sizeable crowd, the organizers anticipate a good turnout here too, in the ‘tea capital of the country’.

Setting aside their organizational differences, five bodies – the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), 36 Janajati Parishad (Council of 36 tribes), and the Chah Jonogusthiyo Jatiya Mahasabha have come together under a united front to press for their shared causes.

According to the demonstration plan, Chowkidinghee will be the central convergence point. Demonstrators will assemble at key locations including Mancotta puja field, Borpathar playground, Murlidhar Jalan bus terminal, and Jail Road, before marching in procession towards Thana Chariali.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Nabin Chandra Keot, secretary of ACMS (Dibrugarh branch), confirmed that all preparations have been finalized for a peaceful and democratic demonstration. He added that 218 organized tea estates, 24,000 small tea growers, and 70 bought-leaf tea factories across the district are expected to be impacted, as a majority of workers and stakeholders are set to participate.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh told The Assam Tribune that the organizers have shared the proposed procession routes. “We will take appropriate traffic management decisions on the ground to ensure the event proceeds smoothly,” he said.

While the tea tribes and Adivasi communities have long voiced numerous grievances, the current movement is focused only on three core demands, described by the organizers as non-negotiable: increase in daily wage of tea workers to Rs 551, recognition of the communities as Scheduled Tribes and allocation of land pattas (legal land ownership rights).

The joint forum has also announced plans to replicate such demonstrations in other districts. After Diwali, a major rally is planned in Sonari, covering the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, with another one lakh participants expected.

Further, in December 2025, an ‘Adivasi Tea Community Convention’ is being planned in Guwahati, in collaboration with several key organizations including ACMS, AASAA, Adivasi National Convention, ATWA, and others.

Lakheswar Tanti, ACMS leader and one of the joint forum convenors, said: “This movement will not stop until all our demands are met. We have waited long enough. The time for action is now.”