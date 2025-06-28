Assam’s Tamulpur named best among 500 Aspirational Blocks by NITI Aayog

Guwahati, June 28: Assam's Tamulpur Development Block has been adjudged the best among 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country by Niti Aayog in its latest ranking for the first three months of this year.

The ranking is based on 40 key performance indicators across critical sectors such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and infrastructure development.

In recognition of this national achievement, Tamulpur Development Block has been awarded Rs 3 crore by NITI Aayog to further strengthen development efforts in the region.

"Congratulations to Team Tamulpur for being adjudged as the Best Development Block among 500 Aspirational Blocks by @NITIAayog," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media on Saturday, lauding the achievement of the area under Bodoland Territorial Region of the state.

"This recognition reaffirms Tamulpur's efforts in 40-core growth areas of health, education, agriculture, infra, nutrition, etc.," Sarma added.

An official statement from Tamulpur said the ranking was announced based on performance assessment for the months of January, February and March 2025.

Earlier on Friday, during a virtual event announcing the rankings, Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty credited the success to the collective efforts of officials and stakeholders.

"It is primarily due to the team efforts of all the officials that we have been able to achieve this top position for Tamulpur Development Block at the national level," he said.

Chakravarty highlighted the district's progress through innovative interventions such as the Panchamrit initiative in the health sector, Mission Vikalp and other multi-sectoral development programmes.

