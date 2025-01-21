Assam’s tableau to miss R-Day Parade again, but Red Fort exhibition awaits

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam's tableau will not be part of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi for the second year in a row. This is due to a rotation policy that ensures all states and Union Territories get a chance to participate over time.

However, it will be showcased at the Red Fort during a special exhibition from January 26 to 31.

The theme for this year’s tableau is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Golden India: Heritage and Development)", highlighting two UNESCO World Heritage sites - Charaideo Moidam and Kaziranga National Park.

The Ministry of Defence, responsible for organising the Republic Day parade, follows a well-established selection process for tableaux. Proposals are invited from all states, Union Territories, and central ministries/departments.

An expert committee, comprising professionals from fields like art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography, evaluates these proposals. Key aspects considered for the tableu includes conceptual uniqueness, creative expression, and a balance between heritage and development.

Due to time constraints, not all states can be featured each year, leading to the implementation of a rotation policy.

Assam’s tableau is expected to return to the parade in 2026.

The Red Fort exhibition will also give visitors a chance to learn about Assam’s cultural symbols such as the xorai and the one-horned rhinoceros from Kaziranga National Park.

Additionally, Sattriya, one of the nine classical dance forms of India, will be showcased.